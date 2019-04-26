Euro 2020 qualifiers: FAI fined 10,000 euro over tennis balls protest

The qualifier against Georgia was delayed as fans threw tennis balls on to the pitch

The FAI has been punished by Uefa after a tennis balls protest during the Republic's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia last month.

The governing body has been hit with a 10,000 euro fine after a four-minute delay when the balls were thrown onto the Aviva Stadium pitch.

The protest was in response to ex-chief executive John Delaney remaining at the FAI.

Uefa opened opened disciplinary action two days after the Republic's 1-0 win.

The FAI was charged under Article 16 (2) of the Uefa disciplinary regulations relating to the throwing of objects.

The demonstration in the 33rd minute followed the FAI's decision to offer Delaney a newly-created Executive Vice President role less than a week after it emerged the Association had received a 100,000 euro loan from their long-serving chief executive in April 2017.

Last week Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy said his understanding is that "John Delaney isn't part of the FAI any more".

As crisis continued, Delaney offered to step aside and a day later Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross said all FAI board members will be stepping down.