Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds head coach says team 'could not repeat' consistent level of performances

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat by Brentford on Monday to fall three points behind second-placed Sheffield United

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says he does not think his squad could repeat the level of consistency they have shown this season.

The Whites have lost their past two games to slip to third in the Championship, three points behind Sheffield United with two games to go.

"Not one single player on our team would reproduce the performances this constant in another season," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"They've given everything."

Leeds can still finish in the top two, but their inferior goal difference means that if the Blades beat Ipswich on Saturday their automatic promotion hopes will be all-but over.

The Argentine believes the side's "fate was decided" by the 2-1 home defeat by Wigan on 19 April.

"In that game we had 15 chances to score and more than 70% of possession. The final result was a decision of God," he said.

"You don't evaluate teams by the goals they score but the chances to score that they create, but of course the teams that are efficient make a difference.

"We should have finished in the top two this season. We have had many games that we deserved to win that we didn't win.

"Obviously it was not our destiny to finish in the top two. We have needed twice as many opportunities to score a goal as other teams (at the top of the table) but you can't say to a team that has had all those chances that they did not deserve to win."