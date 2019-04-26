Montenegro racism: Uefa issue punishment after England players abused

Montenegro have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors following the racist abuse of England players by some of their supporters in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica in March.

England won 5-1 but the match was overshadowed by racist chanting from some home fans directed at several England players, including Danny Rose.

Montenegro will also have to display a Uefa banner with the wording '#EqualGame' at their next game and have been fined 20,000 euros (£17,253).

That fine was for different charges of setting off fireworks, throwing objects, crowd disturbances and blocking stairways.

Rose later said he "can't wait to see the back of football" and said he was frustrated at the lack of action taken against fans' racism.

The left-back said: "When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London, what do you expect?"

More to follow.