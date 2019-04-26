Steven Ferguson 'couldn't be prouder' of Ross County after title win

Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have guided Ross County back to the Scottish Premiership

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson says he "can't be more proud" of his team after they secured a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Dingwall side secured promotion to the Scottish Premiership with a 4-0 win against Queen of the South.

Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell took charge towards the end of last season but could not prevent relegation.

"Inside the dressing room, we always thought we could do it," Ferguson told BBC Scotland.

"We know the Championship, how difficult it is. It's been a hard season but it's been a really enjoyable season.

"We knew the challenge at the start and we felt we had a group of players that could meet that challenge. The group of players have delivered in everything we wanted so we can't be more proud of them."

Ferguson was asked how his partnership with Kettlewell had worked and replied: "It's not been a big deal for Stuart and I, we said it from the start.

"Everybody else seemed to want to question it and ask how it worked but it's about the players, it's about the people that you're working with everyday and we feel at Ross County it's a special place to be.

"The group of players we've got, the backroom staff and everybody involved - it's very much a team effort and it makes Stuart's and my job easy.

"Delighted for the club, delighted for the chairman but most importantly we're delighted for the players."