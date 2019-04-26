Andrew Considine: Aberdeen defender signs new contract until 2021

Only five players have made more Aberdeen appearances than Andrew Considine

Defender Andrew Considine has signed a new two-year contract with Aberdeen as he closes in on making 500 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old's deal also includes the option of a further season beyond the summer of 2021.

Considine has spent his entire career at Pittodrie, making 476 appearances and scoring 33 goals.

He won the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and has represented Scotland at Under-20 and Under-21 level.