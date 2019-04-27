Italian Serie A
Inter Milan1Juventus1

Inter Milan 1-1 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 600th club goal of career

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored 85 goals for Portugal as well as 600 goals in his club career

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 600th club goal of his career as Serie A champions Juventus drew with Inter Milan.

Ronaldo's low strike, following a back-heel from team-mate Miralem Pjanic, brought Juventus level at the San Siro.

Radja Nainggolan had given the hosts the lead with a spectacular 25-yard volley after Matteo Politano's flick.

Ronaldo has now scored 27 goals for Juventus after five for Sporting Lisbon, 118 at Manchester United and 450 for Real Madrid.

His 600th career club goal came on the same day as Lionel Messi scored his 598th Barcelona goal, during their match against Levante.

Inter Milan
Inter Milan fans mocked Juventus for their Champions League quarter-final exit before the Serie A match

Juventus may well have already won Italy's Serie A title but that did not stop Inter fans from mocking their rivals.

Before Saturday's game, Inter fans held up a mosaic that spelled out 'game over', a reference to Juventus' shock 3-2 aggregate loss to Ajax in the quarter-finals of the Champions League earlier this month.

Nainggolan continued the party mood with a stunning volley to give Inter a first-half lead, but Juventus had the last laugh with Ronaldo's 62nd-minute equaliser.

Juventus, who clinched the Serie A title with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on 20 April, now hold a 21-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

The top four sides qualify for next season's Champions League and Inter, who finished third behind Barcelona and Tottenham in this year's group stage, are third in Serie A, eight points clear of city rivals AC Milan in fifth spot.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 18Asamoah
  • 8Vecino
  • 77Brozovic
  • 16PolitanoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 80'minutes
  • 14NainggolanSubstituted forValeroat 74'minutes
  • 44PerisicBooked at 44mins
  • 9IcardiSubstituted forMartínezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15João Mário
  • 20Valero
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 23Miranda
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 87Candreva

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 45mins
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 49'minutes
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 40mins
  • 23Can
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forKeanat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 32Del Favero
  • 35Pereira da Silva
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1.

Booking

Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Foul by João Mário (Inter Milan).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Matheus Pereira replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Mauro Icardi.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. João Mário (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Matteo Politano.

Attempt missed. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Radja Nainggolan.

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Offside, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Matteo Politano is caught offside.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus34284268244488
2Napoli33207662303267
3Inter Milan34188852282462
4Roma341610861461558
5AC Milan331511747311656
6Atalanta33168966422456
7Torino331314642291353
8Lazio331571147351252
9Sampdoria33146135344948
10Fiorentina3381694741640
11Cagliari341010143247-1540
12Sassuolo33814114752-538
13SPAL33108153447-1338
14Bologna34910153748-1137
15Parma3399153451-1736
16Genoa33810153552-1734
17Udinese3389163147-1633
18Empoli3478194366-2329
19Frosinone3358202660-3423
20Chievo33211202468-4414
View full Italian Serie A table

