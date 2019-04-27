German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Schalke2

Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke 04

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27Wolf
  • 33Weigl
  • 16Akanji
  • 4Diallo
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 10Götze

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 18CaligiuriBooked at 34mins
  • 26Sané
  • 17Stambouli
  • 5Nastasic
  • 24Oczipka
  • 2McKennie
  • 6Mascarell
  • 8SerdarBooked at 36mins
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 36EmboloBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 13Rudy
  • 14Matondo
  • 15Kutucu
  • 25Harit
  • 27Bruma
  • 42Carls
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 2.

Booking

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

Hand ball by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.

Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).

Hand ball by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdou Diallo with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 2. Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 1. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Penalty conceded by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1SchalkeFC Schalke 042
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0
  • DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf2Werder BremenWerder Bremen1
  • HannoverHannover 960MainzMainz 050
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart17:30B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30224479295070
2B Dortmund31216473383569
3RB Leipzig31197558233564
4Frankfurt31159758352354
5B Mgladbach30156949371251
6B Leverkusen31163125749851
7Hoffenheim301311665412450
8Werder Bremen31121095344946
9Wolfsburg30137104845346
10Düsseldorf31124154260-1840
11Hertha Berlin31910124148-737
12Mainz31107143751-1437
13Freiburg31711133955-1632
14Augsburg3187164759-1231
15Schalke3186173453-1930
16Stuttgart3056192767-4021
17Nuremberg3039182456-3218
18Hannover3137212566-4116
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you