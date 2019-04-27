First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 2.
Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke 04
-
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 18CaligiuriBooked at 34mins
- 26Sané
- 17Stambouli
- 5Nastasic
- 24Oczipka
- 2McKennie
- 6Mascarell
- 8SerdarBooked at 36mins
- 19Burgstaller
- 36EmboloBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 13Rudy
- 14Matondo
- 15Kutucu
- 25Harit
- 27Bruma
- 42Carls
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Hand ball by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Julian Weigl.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
Hand ball by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdou Diallo with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 2. Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 1. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Penalty conceded by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.