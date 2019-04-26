'Talking and dreaming don't earn points' - Swans boss Potter

Will Graham Potter have something to celebrate as the season draws to a close?

Graham Potter wants Swansea City to savour the moment as they look to make a late charge for the Championship play-offs.

Potter's team are an outside bet for the top six having won five of their last six games.

Swansea could yet extend their season if they win their last three fixtures, starting against Hull City at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

"It's great for us to still be involved in the last week," Potter said.

"Realistically we have to win all of our games and even then it might not be enough.

"But it's the Championship - at this stage of the season funny results happen. We need to focus on ourselves and try to win against Hull.

"You can talk and dream and think, but the reality is that won't get you points.

"Our target is to try to get 71 points and to do that we have to win on Saturday.

"If we win that game then we move forward and try to win the next one. That's the only way to approach this period, to take the challenge up and be excited about it."

Swansea are still in the hunt thanks chiefly to their form at the Liberty Stadium, where they have won six straight league games.

After Hull visit south Wales, Swansea host Derby - the team who are currently sixth - next Wednesday before a trip to Blackburn on the final day.

Potter's side must win all three games while hoping Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City finish the season badly.

"We just worry about trying to get to 71 points and the way to do that is to focus on the next game," Potter added.

"I think 71 would be competitive, but your guess is as good as mine as to whether it would be enough. We take the challenge up - it's really exciting - and we'll see.

"It would be amazing (to reach the play-offs), but we're quite some way off."