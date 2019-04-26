Marc McNulty: Reading striker 'desperate' to finalise future after Hibs loan

Marc McNulty has scored seven goals in 13 Hibs appearances

Scotland striker Mark McNulty is "desperate" to establish where he will be playing once his loan to Hibernian from Reading ends this summer.

McNulty, 26, has netted seven goals for Hibs and been an ever-present since Paul Heckingbottom became head coach.

"I've still got three years left at Reading, so I will need to have a conversation with the manager and the board down there," McNulty said.

"I'm desperate. I'm laughing now, but I probably know as much as you."

Reading are six points clear of the relegation spots in the Championship and McNulty believes his situation may become clearer when the Berkshire club's future for next season is established.

"They are nearly there, so once they are mathematically safe, we will have those conversations," McNulty, who scored once in 15 appearances for Reading after joining from Coventry City last summer, said.

"I just want to play football. I don't have a reference. If it's Scotland, England or Japan, it doesn't really make a difference to me.

"As long as I feel that the manager trusts me and I get a good run in the team, that's all that matters to me."

McNulty won his first Scotland caps against Kazakhstan and San Marino in March and is eager to be involved in next month's Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Belgium, although that will be under a different manager following Alex McLeish's departure this month.

"Whoever the new manager will be, I hope he likes the way I play," McNulty added. "You sort of put summer on hold until you find out if you are in the squad or out the squad. The missus and the family are not too happy, but they know what comes first."