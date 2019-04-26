Bolton Wanderers players could refuse to play against Brentford over unpaid wages

Bolton Wanderers' players could refuse to play Saturday's Championship game against Brentford if they are not paid by the end of Friday.

Players have still not been paid their March salaries, with April's wages due to be paid on Tuesday, 30 April.

Earlier this month, the players refused to train for 48 hours on behalf of staff after March wages went unpaid.

The Professional Footballers' Association stepped in to help pay wages at the club earlier this season.

Full-time non-playing staff received their March wages after payments after a delay.

BBC Radio Manchester has contacted Bolton for comment, while a scheduled pre-match press conference with manager Phil Parkinson was postponed on Friday with no reason given by the club.

Last week, former Watford owner Laurence Bassini claimed he had saved Wanderers "at the 11th hour" and prevented them from going into administration after he agreed a deal to buy the club.

The takeover, which remains subject to English Football League approval, was confirmed by the club on 17 April, two days before their defeat by Aston Villa confirmed Bolton's relegation to League One.

Bolton defender Andrew Taylor, who is also the club's PFA representative, said on 12 April that Bolton's off-field issues were affecting players' personal lives and he claimed some players had paid for scholars to get to training as they were unable to afford train tickets.

Parkinson later said that chief scout Tim Breacker could not afford to travel to watch games as he has not been paid for three months.