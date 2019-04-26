Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to change name next season to Women

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will become Tottenham Hotspur Women from next season

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will change their name to Tottenham Hotspur Women from next season.

Spurs host Aston Villa on Wednesday knowing a win will secure them second spot in the Championship and promotion to the Women's Super League.

If that happens and they meet relevant criteria, all WSL clubs would have the word Women in their title next season.

Manchester United Women have already secured the other promotion place and the Championship title.