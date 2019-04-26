Hearts 'quite far down the road' on Steven Naismith and Peter Haring contracts

Steven Naismith and Arnaud Djoum are free agents this summer

Hearts are edging closer to securing forward Steven Naismith and midfielder Peter Haring on long-term deals, says manager Craig Levein.

Levein has also not given up hope of Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum extending his stay at Tynecastle.

Djoum and Scotland striker Naismith are free agents this summer, while Austrian Haring is contracted until 2020.

"We are getting there - we're quite far down the road with Peter and Steven and making progress," Levein said.

"I had a good meeting with Steven during the week and was copied into an email between Peter's agent and the club about clauses and wording and stuff like that, so we are at that stage."

Djoum has been a mainstay of Hearts' midfield this season along with Haring, who signed from Austrian club Ried last summer. Naismith has scored 16 goals during a second spell on loan from Norwich City.

With defenders Christophe Berra, John Souttar and Michael Smith, plus striker Uche Ikpeazu, having already signed contract extensions and Livingston centre-half Craig Halkett has agreed to join this summer.

"If we can get Peter, Steven and Arnaud, we have got the spine and what I would call the building blocks for the next two or three years," said Levein, who wants a further three or four signings.

"That is probably the first time we have been able to do that in the past four years or so. That kind of makes me feel good."

Naismith might not play in Hearts' remaining four Scottish Premiership games, or the Scottish Cup final against Celtic, after the 32-year-old had a second operation of the season on a persistent knee injury.

"It's a bit of a dilemma for me," the manager told shareholders. "If we are going to sign him on a long-term contract and push him just now, it might mean there is a problem going forward.

"I don't want to get to the point where we are pushing and pushing and he comes back too early and, because of that, we have a problem."