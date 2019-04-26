Jake Hastie: Rangers' Steven Gerrard admits 'an interest' in Motherwell winger

Jake Hastie (left) has impressed this season, including against Rangers

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Rangers are attempting to sign Motherwell winger Jake Hastie.

The 20-year-old will be a free agent this summer and a report this week claimed he has agreed a pre-contract to sign a four-year deal with Rangers.

Motherwell would be due a development fee for the player.

"It's no secret that there's an interest there," manager Gerrard said. "But, until we get it complete, there's nothing really to say."

Motherwell had offered Hastie, who has scored 11 goals in 41 appearances during his first full season, a contract extension.

But manager Stephen Robinson believes he has already agreed to join another club.

"Jake won't be signing for me," Robinson said. "I believe he has signed for another club, but it's not for me to announce that - I will leave that to other people."

The Motherwell manager was more forthcoming when asked about 19-year-old midfielder David Turnbull winning five awards - including player and young player of the year - at the club's annual dinner.

Turnbull - also in his first full season - has scored 11 times in 30 appearances.

"For me, he is the young player of the year in Scotland, never mind Motherwell," Robinson said. "He's improved on the defensive side, he's got fitter, he's got stronger. The talent he had was always there.

"He's caught everybody's attention. People are speaking very highly of him, a lot of people are looking at him and he deserves his recognition."