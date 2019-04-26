Michael Appleton: West Brom add former Baggies player to Jimmy Shan's backroom team

Michael Appleton's last coaching role was assistant manager at Leicester, ended by Claude Puel in June 2018

West Bromwich Albion have completed caretaker boss Jimmy Shan's backroom team by bringing in ex-Baggies player Michael Appleton as coach.

The 43-year-old Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United manager had his playing days ended prematurely while with Albion in 2003.

Appleton adds to the appointment of another ex-Albion player Steven Reid.

"I'm delighted to get someone of Michael's experience and knowledge," Shan told BBC WM.

"With the timescale we have left this season, it was important to have someone I know and have a relationship with.

"We both worked in the Academy here together for a time and Appy played alongside Steven Reid. He understands the environment here."

Albion sit fourth in the Championship with two games left, having already guaranteed a place in the play-offs and host relegation-threatened Rotherham United on Saturday.

Appleton's pedigree

Former Manchester United midfielder Appleton began his coaching career at Albion in 2003 when his long-standing knee injury finally ended his playing career.

After rising to first-team coach in 2009, he briefly took over as Albion caretaker boss when Roberto di Matteo was sacked in February 2011, prior to the appointment of Roy Hodgson.

He left his job as assistant head coach under Hodgson to start work as manager in his own right at Portsmouth nine months later.

After leaving financially-challenged Pompey, he then had short spells at Blackpool and Blackburn before three years with Oxford, which ended when another former Albion work colleague Craig Shakespeare tempted him to come to Leicester City as assistant manager.

But Appleton's role at Leicester was ended in June 2018 when then Foxes boss Claude Puel brought his own man in.