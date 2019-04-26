Danny Grainger: Carlisle United captain to retire at end of season

Danny Grainger
Danny Grainger scored 47 goals in 463 career appearances including 34 for Carlisle United

Carlisle United captain Danny Grainger is to retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old began his career as a youngster at the club's academy before getting his break at Scottish side Gretna in 2002.

He spent most of his career north of the border with spells at Dundee United, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Hearts, for whom he scored in their 2012 Scottish Cup final win.

He returned to Carlisle in 2014 and has played 197 times for the Cumbrians.

"I've always said that I wanted to finish my career here. Being on year-to-year contracts, and knowing I only had a year left, it was one where you always go into each season thinking it could be your last one," Grainger told the club website.

"I just feel that, moving forward, the club needs some fresh blood and a fresh start.

"The manager has sort of said himself that there'll be changes in the summer, so it felt like the right time for me to step away from the club.

"The knock-on effect is that me finishing at this club is me finishing my career."

Danny Grainger celebrates his goal in the 2012 Scottish Cup final
One of the highlights of Danny Grainger's career was scoring in Hearts' 5-1 win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the 2012 Scottish Cup final

