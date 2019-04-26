Scottish Gossip: Dick Advocaat, Shaun Maloney, Darren Fletcher, James Tavernier, Stewart Milne, Darren McGregor, Kirk Broadfoot

Former Rangers and Holland boss Dick Advocaat is keen on the Scotland job and would be prepared to work with a young Scottish backroom team. (Sun)

Former Scotland under-21 manager Rainer Bonhof has hailed Shaun Maloney and Darren Fletcher as a potential managerial dream team capable of bringing new ideas to the national team. (Herald)

Ladbrokes are set to extend their multi-million-pound SPFL sponsorship deal despite their chief executive Kenny Alexander calling for industry rivals to support an end to gambling advertising in UK sport and a ban on betting companies as football clubs' shirt sponsors. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks says gambling firms face a "watershed moment" with Scottish football sponsorship and believes it will be phased out similar to the way tobacco advertising in sport was in the early 2000s. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers have condemned the racial abuse aimed at skipper James Tavernier on social media. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne hopes the club's new £12million training complex, due to open in late summer, will help keep Derek McInnes at the club amid interest from Scotland in the Pittodrie manager. (Sun)

Hibernian stalwart Darren McGregor, a lifelong fan of the Easter Road club, admits he almost joined Hearts after holding signing talks with the Tynecastle outfit before moving to Rangers from St Mirren in 2014. (Scotsman)

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot has criticised the Scottish FA's fast-track tribunal after his red card appeal for clattering Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was thrown out. (Daily Express, print edition)

Morton could become the latest club saved by their support after the Scottish Championship launched a fan ownership scheme, urging supporters to pledge £10 per month to raise an initial buyout target of £400,000. (Daily Record)