Everton v Burnley

Everton manager Marco Silva has said his target is to finish in seventh place in the Premier League table

TEAM NEWS

Everton have no new injury concerns, although Andre Gomes serves the final match of a three-game suspension.

Theo Walcott has overcome illness, and Yerry Mina could return from a hamstring injury.

Burnley are set to welcome back Peter Crouch following an appendix operation, while Phil Bardsley may return from a gashed leg.

Robbie Brady is also available after missing last weekend for the birth of his second child.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Both teams are hoping to maintain their positive recent form and take some momentum into next season.

That's particularly applicable to Marco Silva as he heads towards the end of his first campaign in charge. Everton's tally of 17 points from the past 27 available is a source of encouragement, along with the character shown after losing eight of the previous 11.

Having beaten three of the top six in successive home games, can they now follow it up in a match where expectation is higher?

Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have picked up more points than Burnley since 30 December, a record Sean Dyche is rightly proud of and determined to add to before the season is out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on possible Europa League qualification: "It's not something just in our hands, the competition is tight, we have to do our jobs and let's see.

"We have to play every single season in European competitions for us to keep growing as a club.

"It has to be always a pleasure, it has to be always a fantastic challenge for us and not a problem."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It's been a very tough season and a very rewarding season actually for me as a manager, for my staff and the players.

"Things were not right, obviously result-wise particularly, up until the turn [of the year], and a lot going on.

"But to come through that and have the clarity and the work and the belief in what we do, to come through it with the points we have on the table in the second half of the season is really, really pleasing for me as a manager."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost three of their past five Premier League games against Burnley, as many as they had in the previous 16 top-flight meetings.

Burnley can win consecutive league matches at Goodison Park for the first time since a run of three victories between 1958 and 1960.

Everton

Everton have lost just once in six Premier League matches, winning four and drawing one.

They have won their last three home league games - against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United - by an aggregate score of 7-0.

Marco Silva's side could earn four consecutive Premier League home victories without conceding for the first time in four years.

Their return of seven clean sheets in nine league outings is one more than they recorded in the first 27 games of the season.

The Toffees have kept 13 league clean sheets this season. Only Liverpool (20), Manchester City (19) and Chelsea (14) have recorded more.

Everton have lost the last eight Premier League matches in which they conceded. Their last victory without a clean sheet was a 5-1 triumph at Burnley in December.

Burnley