Raheem Sterling: Manchester City forward wins award for stance against racism

Raheem Sterling received his award from England manager Gareth Southgate

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling said he hopes to set an example for younger players as he received an award for his stance against racism in football.

The England forward has criticised newspapers' portrayal of black players and wants stronger punishments for fans who racially abuse players.

He was honoured at the BT Sport Industry Awards on Thursday.

"When the next generation come through, you have to set the example," the 24-year-old said.

"Coming through at Liverpool I had people around me like Steven Gerrard I looked up to. Looking at him I thought what can I do within myself to be half the person and player he was.

"You take little things and each year, try and develop not just on the field but off it."

Sterling suffered allegedly racist abuse from Chelsea fans during City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in December, prompting an Instagram post in which he questioned newspapers' portrayal of black players.

In January, it was revealed he wrote a letter to a young City fan who was racially abused, urging the supporter "stand tall, don't let them take away your courage".

He was also racially abused during England's European Championship qualifier in Montenegro in March, along with international team-mates Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Earlier in April he was hailed as "an iconic British sports star" and "a trailblazer" after being named sportsman of the year at the 2019 British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards.