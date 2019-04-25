Getafe frustrate neighbours Real Madrid with 0-0 draw

Gareth Bale (right) was back in Real Madrid's starting XI but had a quiet game

Getafe picked up a first La Liga point against illustrious neighbours Real Madrid since 2012 to boost their Champions League hopes.

The hosts moved back into fourth place - one spot behind Real - after Sevilla had briefly moved into the top four with a 5-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Getafe had the better chances to win with a Keylor Navas double save denying Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata.

Real striker Karim Benzema shot straight at Getafe keeper David Soria.

The French striker is Real's only goalscorer in April and has scored their past eight goals.

Real handed a first La Liga start to Brahim Diaz, in one of six changes from their 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, with Zinedine Zidane looking at his options for next season.

They had won their previous 10 matches against Getafe, a run going back to 2012.