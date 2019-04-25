Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina (5-4 agg): Bergamo side into first final in 23 years
Atalanta will play Lazio in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina in their semi-final second leg.
The Bergamo side - who are battling for a Champions League place in Serie A - have not played in the cup final since 1996.
After a 3-3 first-leg draw, Luis Muriel gave Fiorentina the edge early on.
But Josip Ilicic scored a penalty and Alejandro Gomez's powerful shot, which keeper Alban Lafont could not keep out, put the hosts into the final.
Atalanta will face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, 15 May as they look to add to the 1963 Italian Cup, their only major trophy.
Joaquin Correa's 58th-minute goal on Wednesday secured a 1-0 win for Lazio against AC Milan in a game marred by racism.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 5Masiello
- 19Djimsiti
- 6Palomino
- 21Castagne
- 15de Roon
- 11FreulerSubstituted forPasalicat 58'minutes
- 8GosensBooked at 73minsSubstituted forPessinaat 90+2'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forManciniat 85'minutes
- 10Gómez
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 7Reca
- 17Piccoli
- 22Pessina
- 23Mancini
- 31Rossi
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 44Kulusevski
- 70Colpani
- 78Del Prato
- 88Pasalic
- 97Cambiaghi
- 99Barrow
Fiorentina
- 1Lafont
- 4Milenkovic
- 20PezzellaBooked at 72mins
- 5CeccheriniBooked at 16mins
- 11MirallasBooked at 80minsSubstituted forFernandesat 88'minutes
- 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forDaboat 65'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 24BenassiSubstituted forSimeoneat 79'minutes
- 3Biraghi
- 29Muriel
- 25Chiesa
Substitutes
- 2Laurini
- 6Norgaard
- 9Simeone
- 14Dabo
- 16Hancko
- 18Medja Beloko
- 26Fernandes
- 27Graiciar
- 28Vlahovic
- 31Franchescoli de Souza
- 33Brancolini
- 67Ghidotti
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away22