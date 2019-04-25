Denver Hume: Sunderland defender signs new two-year contract

Denver Hume in action for Sunderland
Denver Hume was out for five months after having knee surgery

Sunderland defender Denver Hume has signed a new two-year deal with the League One promotion-chasers.

The 20-year-old returned from a knee injury in March, and has played 10 times in all competitions this season.

Hume joined Sunderland's academy in 2007 and was a substitute in their Checkatrade Trophy final defeat by Portsmouth at Wembley last month.

"I can't wait to kick on and play as many games as I can to help take the club back where it belongs," he said.

Sunderland are fourth in League One, four points behind second-placed Barnsley, with three games to play as they chase an immediate return to the Championship.

