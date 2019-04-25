Bury chairman Steve Dale puts League Two club up for sale

Bury are one point clear of fourth-placed Milton Keynes Dons with two games remaining

Bury owner and chairman Steve Dale has put the League Two club up for sale five months after taking over.

Earlier in April, a winding-up petition issued against the club was adjourned by the High Court until 15 May.

The Shakers, second in League Two with two games to go, were late in paying player wages last month, for which director Matthew McCarthy apologised.

"Over the last few days, I have received some expressions of interest," Dale said, in a lengthy statement.

"Given this, I would like to openly invite offers to me directly, to take over ownership of the club."

Bury have experienced significant off-field problems this season and Dale says their troubles "turned out to be far in excess of what we could have comprehended" after he took over in December.

He added the club need £1.6m to pay wages, HMRC and pensions to the end of May, but are expecting just £180,000 of income for that period.

The businessman added: "I can happily say that we have survived closure, have solid plans to hopefully save the club, not just for now, but in the future.

"We are also sat here just two games (perhaps one) away from achieving promotion to League One.

"I would like to sincerely thank the people who have rallied around the club in such a positive way without agenda, including fans."