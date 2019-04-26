Richie Wellens: Swindon Town manager wants a "smaller, better" squad next season

Richie Wellens' side have failed to win any of their past five games, drawing four

Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has criticised a "lack of desire" in his squad and says there will be "a lot of changes of personnel" this summer.

The Robins are 14th in League Two, five points off the play-off places with two games to go, after losing to Crewe.

Ex-Leicester City midfielder Wellens, 39, took over after Phil Brown was sacked in November, with Swindon 17th.

"I want to try and get a better quality of player in, because it's a poor league," Wellens told BBC Wiltshire.

"The teams in sixth and seventh are not that great. If they're not that great, and we can't get in [to the play-offs], what does it say about the players that have been here?

"There are just too many things that are wrong. I want to change the mentality of the club. Too much complacency has been set through this club for a long time.

"There'll be a lot of changes of personnel in the summer and we'll try and get some belief and winning mentality in to the building."

The one-time Premier League club were relegated from League One in 2017, before a ninth-place finish last season in the fourth tier.

'No-one wants them'

Asked if even some of his players who are under contract for next season might not be at the club next term, Wellens replied: "The biggest problem I've got is, no-one wants them.

"We've got too many players. I want to get the squad down in numbers and higher in quality.

"We need to spend our money wisely. There will be two or three that are in contract that will get offered to other clubs.

"I want the group smaller, so only 20 players. 18 outfield and two goalkeepers, we'll try and introduce a few youngsters and then we've got those five loans if we need them."

Wellens added that the club should be targeting automatic promotion next season, continuing: "I have to think like that. We're a big club.

"We need to get the right blend so we can score enough goals to get in the top three next year.

"I want players to come in with the belief that, from the very first day of pre-season, it's about automatic promotion. We've lacked that belief and desire."