Jim McIntyre: Dundee boss draws on experience to battle drop

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has relied on "a strong family network", "good friends in the game" and experience to keep him upbeat as his side battle relegation.

The Dens Park side are six points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with four games to play.

McIntyre's men visit Motherwell on Saturday and defeat could effectively demote them if St Mirren win.

"It is has been difficult, I won't lie," said McIntyre, 46.

"I've been in this situation a couple of times and I have managed to come through it, so you look back to those times and you look back to what you did, and how you coped with certain situations."

Dundee have lost their past eight games while St Mirren and Hamilton, have picked up points in recent weeks.

McIntyre led Ross County to safety in his first season in Dingwall, having taken over a struggling side, but he has managed just three wins in 28.

"Ultimately you have got to trust what you do, and I have got a great belief in how I manage, and it has been proven with my track record," added McIntyre.