Joe Allen: Wales midfielder unclear on Stoke City future

Joe Allen's next appearance for Wales will see him earn his 50th cap

Joe Allen says he is unsure of his future with Stoke after being linked with a Premier League move this summer.

Allen signed a four-year deal to lead Stoke's promotion push following their Premier League relegation last season.

However, Stoke have struggled and with no prospect of an immediate return to the top flight, Wales midfielder Allen and England goalkeeper Jack Butland have both been linked with moves away.

"Who knows? I don't know what's going to happen this summer," Allen said.

The 29-year old has made 46 appearances for Stoke this season and says he will talk with the club's hierarchy at the end of a disappointing campaign.

Stoke are currently 16th in the Championship with two games remaining and manager Gary Rowett, who signed Allen, was sacked in January.

"We're just going to have to wait and see what the summer brings for everyone," Allen told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Honestly it's about the next two (games) and then I think it's about speaking to the club and seeing what's what and that's where I'm at.

"I think people are expecting a lot of ins and outs for everybody really.

"It is difficult for me to talk further, it is about speaking to the club and seeing what is what and going from there."