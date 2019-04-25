Rangers: James Tavernier subject of racist abuse on social media

Items including a lighter, pie and coin all landed close to James Tavernier during Rangers' 3-0 win at Fir Park

Rangers captain James Tavernier has shared a picture of racist abuse sent to him on social media.

The full-back was sent an abusive message on Instagram, which he posted with an shoulder-shrugging emoji.

Last week, the Englishman took part in a PFA campaign to boycott social media for 24 hours.

The 27-year-old last week shared a post from the players' association calling for social media companies to do more to tackle the problem.

The Press Association say Police Scotland were unable to confirm whether the message had been reported to them.

Earlier this month, a Hibernian fan was jailed for 100 days for confronting Tavernier at the side of the pitch.

And Motherwell banned a supporter for throwing a coin at the Rangers player during his side's 3-0 win at Fir Park later that week.