Kieffer Moore: Barnsley striker relieved to be back in thick of promotion push

Kieffer Moore has scored 16 goals in League One so far this season

Kieffer Moore says it is a "special moment" to be back involved in Barnsley's bid to secure promotion from League One after a serious head injury.

Moore's season looked to be over in February when he clashed heads with Gillingham's Gabriel Zakuani.

But the 26-year-old was back in action over the Easter weekend, just over two months after specialists advised him to miss the rest of the campaign.

"Stepping out there was amazing," the striker told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Moore has also been named in the PFA League One team of the season alongside team-mates Adam Davies, Dimitri Cavare, Ethan Pinnock and Alex Mowatt.

He came off the bench against both Shrewsbury and Barnsley to help the Tykes to victory and stay second in the table with two games to play.

"Getting the call to come on and then standing on the sidelines with people chanting your name, I've never heard the ground so loud," he said.

"I can't thank the fans enough for giving me that reception, it was really nice and for them to cheer when I got my first header was good too."

Moore has netted 16 goals in League One so far this season and knew he had to be "100% clear in his mind" before returning to action.

"I wanted to be the same Kieffer I've always been and to know that I have no fear and that I feel comfortable and exactly the same," he added.

"The extent of the head injury was quite bad and there were aspects where I had to sit out and not partake in anything because of the protocols.

"It was a long process, but a relief to get back. I'm so grateful to be in that team of the year."

Barnsley are a point ahead of third-placed Portsmouth, who have a game in hand, and host Blackpool on Saturday before travelling to Bristol Rovers on the last day of the season.

"We've got every right to be promoted and if we win those last two games, we've got every chance," Moore said.

"We've just got to concentrate on ourselves."