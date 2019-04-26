Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women v Lyon Feminines (1-2 agg)

Erin Cuthbert's first-leg away goal gave Chelsea hope for Sunday's second leg at Kingsmeadow

Women's Champions League semi-final second leg Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Venue: Kingsmeadow Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app., the BBC Red Button or Connected TV, plus follow live text commentary online

Chelsea showed that holders Lyon "are human" in their 2-1 Women's Champions League semi-final first-leg loss last Sunday, says Blues manager Emma Hayes.

Lyon - aiming for a fourth consecutive European title - travel to Kingsmeadow for Sunday's second leg [14:00 BST].

Chelsea, who are bidding to reach their first final, have a "fully-fit" squad.

Lyon clinched a 13th straight French league title on Wednesday and may hand starts to England right-back Lucy Bronze and Wales star Jess Fishlock.

"We know Lyon will come at us with everything they've got. They've got star quality, they've got lots of money and they've got lots of titles," Hayes told BBC Sport.

"I know many a team that would have been 2-0 down at Lyon and folded. We showed that they are humans.

"They have errors in them. They can make mistakes, like the rest of us. They're human. They're not infallible.

"We're good enough. We're ready. We're capable.

"They will throw absolutely everything at this team so we have to show we can cope, we're resilient, and we can fight back. We're going to have to work harder than we've ever worked."

'More pressure on Lyon'

A 1-0 home win, or victory for Chelsea by two goals or more if Lyon score, would see the Women's Super League side become the first British team to reach the final since Arsenal's 2007 triumph.

England and Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney, who was part of the Gunners outfit that won a quadruple of trophies that year, added: "We've got another couple of gears in us.

"We played well [in the first leg] but we can play better. We can be braver in possession. We can work harder. There's still more for us to show.

"There's no pressure on us. There's more pressure for Lyon. We need to go out there and express ourselves."

Sunday's other semi-final sees Barcelona host Germany side Bayern Munich, with the Catalan club holding a 1-0 lead ahead of their second leg at home.

This year's final will be held in Hungary's capital, Budapest, on 18 May.