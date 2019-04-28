Steven Gerrard: Have Rangers improved under former Liverpool captain?

Steven Gerrard has won 52% of his matches in all competitions as Rangers manager

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 28 April Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Rangers will surpass their Scottish Premiership points tally of 70 from last season with three games to spare if they can beat Aberdeen on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard arrived as manager in the summer on a wave of optimism, the club having finished in third spot, 12 points behind champions Celtic, last term.

But just how much progress has been made this season under the former Liverpool captain? BBC Scotland takes a look at the numbers.

Scoring more, but defence much tighter

Rangers have equalled their league goal tally from last year with four games to spare, but, in truth, finding the back of the net was not an issue under Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty last term. The Ibrox side finished top scorers in the division with 76 goals but conceded 50 - the seventh best record out of the 12 teams.

That has changed this year, though. Gerrard was quick to bring in defensive reinforcements in Connor Goldson, Nicola Katic and Joe Worrall - and they have largely done the business. Rangers have conceded 14 fewer goals than at the same stage in 2018 and, given they let in 11 in their final four matches in that campaign, the current side are on course to finish with a significantly better defensive record.

Top-six record needs work

An assessment of where Rangers have won their points this season suggests there has been little progress in matches against the other top five teams in the Premiership so far. With four games to go, Gerrard's side have picked up the same number of points at this stage - 24 - as they did against their nearest rivals last term, albeit they finished with 29 from those meetings.

Of course, the Ibrox club do still have 12 points to play for in the post-split fixtures, which means they could significantly better that tally. However, they have found it difficult to get any change from the top half, with the notable exception of Hearts. Just 12 points from a possible 36 have been garnered from three games each against Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibernian, compared to 14 last season.

In addition, Rangers have scored only 30% of their league goals this season against top-six teams - and almost half of those have been against Hearts. That is an identical record from a year ago and suggests work needs done to break down the league's better defences.

With a further fixture to come against Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs, there's still time for that to change, but Rangers will need to show something they have not done so far under Gerrard to demonstrate discernible improvement in the big games.

Rangers' goals against the other top six sides this season

Generating momentum

One criticism levelled at Rangers last season was their inability to string a long run of wins together to build up ahead of steam. Twice, they put runs of four wins together, but they have only managed that once this season. However, they did go nine games unbeaten between the end of January and into March, albeit three of those were draws.

Many managers and players have suggested the Premiership is more competitive this season, which does make putting a run together more difficult. Having to cope with three games a week while competing in the Europa League must also be factored in. However, rivals Celtic have managed to win eight league games in a row, while Motherwell and St Johnstone have done six and five respectively.

Again, winning their last four games of the season would take Rangers to a run of seven matches, which would almost certainly mean they could point to another area of improvement.

The longest winning runs in the Premiership this season

To sum up, Rangers have improved in the Premiership so far this season, mostly due to more consistent performances against the league's smaller teams and a stronger defence.

But a strong final four games could allow Gerrard and his team to be very pleased their season's work - and let them to point to improved performances and results against their closest rivals, too, which has been the missing piece in their season to date.