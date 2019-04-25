Morocco return to U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

Morocco are reinstated to the Under-23 Nations Cup qualifiers after Dr Congo's disqualification.

Morocco have made a return to the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a successful appeal over the eligibility of Democratic Republic of Congo defender Arsene Zola.

The North Africans had lost 2-1 on aggregate against DR Congo last month, but have been reinstated after Caf ruled that TP Mazembe's Zola was above the age limit.

Morocco will now face Mali in June's final round of qualifiers for this year's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The shock exit cost Dutchman and former Southampton boss, Mark Wotte, his job as coach of Morocco's under-23 side.

The top three from November's finals will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Olympic qualifiers are restricted to under-23 footballers with three over-age stars permitted at the finals.