Steve Ogrizovic: Ex-Coventry City goalkeeper to retire from coaching

Steve Ogrizovic helped Coventry City beat Tottenham to win the FA Cup in 1987

Coventry City legend Steve Ogrizovic is retiring at the end of the season after 35 years with the club.

The 61-year-old, currently goalkeeping coach at the Sky Blues, has spent 19 years with the backroom team after 16 years as the club's goalkeeper.

He was in the side that won the 1987 FA Cup and retired from playing in 2000.

"After 35 seasons with Coventry and 43 years in football, I think now is the right time to announce my retirement," he told the Coventry City website.

After spells at Chesterfield and Liverpool he moved to Coventry from Shrewsbury Town for £72,500 in 1984 and went on to make a club-record 601 appearances.

"It's been a privilege to be part of something that means so much to so many," added Ogrizovic, whose heroics on the final day of the 1996-97 season at Tottenham helped the Sky Blues stave off relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm sure I'll miss the day-to-day involvement, but I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my family.

Ogrizovic's 600th career appearance for Coventry came against former club Liverpool in April 2000

"Coventry City will always be my football club, and the area will always be our home."

Despite never getting an England call-up, Ogrizovic did play for the Football League against the Rest of the World in 1987 - a team including Diego Maradona and Michel Platini.

He is also one of just four players to have played top-flight football in four different decades alongside goalkeepers Peter Shilton and John Lukic and Sir Stanley Matthews.

Despite making just a handful of appearances for Liverpool he was Ray Clemence's understudy as he collected European Cup winners medals in 1978 and 1981.

He also played Minor Counties Cricket for Shropshire and part of the side that famously beat Yorkshire in the 1984 NatWest Trophy.

"Steve has made a huge contribution to Coventry City Football Club and football as a whole," said current Sky Blues manager Mark Robins.

"The word legend is banded about often, but with Oggy it really is justified.

"He is a truly great man, an icon, not only in Coventry, but around the world.

"From the 1987 FA Cup win, to his role in Premier League survival and then work with young players and the goalkeepers, his role in the club has been massive."