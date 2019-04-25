Guernsey FC get Isthmian League relegation lifeline after rivals docked points

Guernsey FC have won just seven games out of 35 this season - their worst league record since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC have been given a lifeline in their fight to avoid relegation from the Isthmian League after Greenwich Borough were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player.

It means Greenwich fall two points below Guernsey into the final relegation space in Isthmian league Division One South East.

Both sides have one game left to play in their current campaign.

Guernsey travel to Sittingbourne while Greenwich face third-placed Hastings.

"If you play an ineligible player it's strict liability except in three situations and they didn't fit into one of those," league chairman Nick Robinson told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"You lose the points gained in any matches in which an ineligible player plays up to 12 points. It was just the one game, they did win it, so the three points they got is deducted."