Champions League: Premier League should do more to help - Danny Rose

Tottenham overcame Manchester City in a thriller in April to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Tottenham defender Danny Rose wants the Premier League to do more to help English teams in the Champions League.

Spurs play West Ham on Saturday before hosting Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Dutch football authorities have postponed this weekend's Eredivisie fixtures to give Ajax more time to prepare for the first leg of the tie.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard that's what the Dutch were doing," Rose, 28, said.

"It would be nice if the people in England took a similar stance and helped us out."

Dutch president Eric Gudde said the decision to postpone the fixtures was "being done to help Dutch football as a whole".

All games have been cancelled to avoid Ajax and opponents De Graafschap, who were due to face each other on Sunday, playing at the end of the season once other games have taken place, potentially compromising the competition.

The round of fixtures will instead be played on Wednesday, 15 May.

Tottenham's following Premier League match against Bournemouth - coming before the second leg against Ajax - was originally set for Monday 6 May but was moved forward by 48 hours after Spurs beat Manchester City to reach the semi-finals.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said in February he was "disappointed" with the Premier League over scheduling.

"Ultimately it's not Tottenham against Ajax. We're England," Rose added.

"When you get to this stage of the season, a little bit of fatigue can start to kick in and every little helps.

"We want to bring the Champions League, obviously to Tottenham, but we want to bring it to England."