Scottish Gossip: Sven-Goran Eriksson, Darren Fletcher, Derek McInnes, Billy McNeill, Richard Gough, John Souttar

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has contacted the Scottish FA to declare his interest in replacing Alex McLeish as Scotland manager. (Daily Record)

The Scottish FA are exploring the idea of making ex-midfielder Darren Fletcher part of the Scotland international backroom team, but could face competition from his old club Manchester United.(Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted he would be interest in the Scotland job. (Sun)

Former Rangers skipper Richard Gough pays tribute to Billy McNeill, saying the phone call from the Celtic legend to congratulate him on leading the club to nine in a row sums up his class. (Sun)

Derby County could beat Rangers to the signing of Hearts defender John Souttar this summer. (Sun)

Dundee United have brokered a deal with Argentinian sides that will see South American young players sent to Tannadice for experience of European football. (Sun)

Celtic full-back Cristian Gamboa has been offered a return to his homeland after Costa Rican side Deportiva Alajuelense tabled a deal for the out-of-favour 29-year-old. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg recounts the "scary" moment he realised his rift with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend could have ended his cap career. (Scotsman)

Scottish golfer Carly Booth is facing an online backlash after promoting her sponsorship deal with Golf Saudi on her social media page. (Herald)