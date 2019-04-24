German DFB Cup
Werder Bremen2Bayern Munich3

Bayern Munich to face Leipzig in German Cup final

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored four goals in the past two rounds of the German Cup after also netting twice in the 5-4 quarter-final win over second-tier side Heidenheim

Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in next month's German Cup final after Robert Lewandowski fired them to a semi-final victory over Werder Bremen.

The Poland striker, 30, scored twice in a superb game, his first a close-range finish to give Bayern the lead.

Forward Thomas Muller, 29, looked to have sealed the win, but two goals in two minutes - from Yuya Osako and Milot Rashica - levelled the tie.

However Lewandowski then converted a penalty after a foul on Kingsley Coman.

Bayern will face RB Leipzig in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on 25 May, where they will seek to win the trophy for a record-extending 19th time.

They also lead the Bundesliga table by a point from Borussia Dortmund with four games to play.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 18Moisander
  • 5AugustinssonSubstituted forHarnikat 81'minutes
  • 35Eggestein
  • 6MöhwaldSubstituted forPizarroat 65'minutes
  • 10KruseBooked at 84mins
  • 30KlaassenBooked at 25minsSubstituted forEggesteinat 89'minutes
  • 8Osako
  • 11Rashica

Substitutes

  • 2Beijmo
  • 4Pizarro
  • 9Harnik
  • 15Langkamp
  • 24Eggestein
  • 27Kapino
  • 32Friedl

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 5HummelsBooked at 26mins
  • 27Alaba
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 76'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forGoretzkaat 58'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 89'minutes
  • 29Coman
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 18Goretzka
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 39Hoffmann
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
42,100

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

