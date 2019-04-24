Bayern Munich to face Leipzig in German Cup final
Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in next month's German Cup final after Robert Lewandowski fired them to a semi-final victory over Werder Bremen.
The Poland striker, 30, scored twice in a superb game, his first a close-range finish to give Bayern the lead.
Forward Thomas Muller, 29, looked to have sealed the win, but two goals in two minutes - from Yuya Osako and Milot Rashica - levelled the tie.
However Lewandowski then converted a penalty after a foul on Kingsley Coman.
Bayern will face RB Leipzig in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on 25 May, where they will seek to win the trophy for a record-extending 19th time.
They also lead the Bundesliga table by a point from Borussia Dortmund with four games to play.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 13Veljkovic
- 18Moisander
- 5AugustinssonSubstituted forHarnikat 81'minutes
- 35Eggestein
- 6MöhwaldSubstituted forPizarroat 65'minutes
- 10KruseBooked at 84mins
- 30KlaassenBooked at 25minsSubstituted forEggesteinat 89'minutes
- 8Osako
- 11Rashica
Substitutes
- 2Beijmo
- 4Pizarro
- 9Harnik
- 15Langkamp
- 24Eggestein
- 27Kapino
- 32Friedl
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5HummelsBooked at 26mins
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 76'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 22GnabrySubstituted forGoretzkaat 58'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 89'minutes
- 29Coman
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 18Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 35Renato Sanches
- 39Hoffmann
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 42,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9