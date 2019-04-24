Man Utd 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola urges side to stay calm

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola praises Man City's 'incredible' second half

Manchester City's players must remain calm if they are to win the Premier League title for a second successive year, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane gave City a 2-0 win at Manchester United to move above Liverpool at the top of the table.

City will retain their title if they win their last three league matches.

"We're still not champions with three games left," said Guardiola, whose side have one point more than Liverpool.

"I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television, just rest and sleep a lot and go in there against Burnley.

"We go to Burnley and we know how tough it will be. It's important to be calm."

Manchester City have 89 points from 35 Premier League matches, with Liverpool on 88

City reached 100 points in 2017-18 as they finished 19 points clear of United for Guardiola's first Premier League title.

His side will get to 98 points and become champions again if they beat Burnley, Leicester and Brighton in their last three games of the season.

Liverpool face Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves, but need City to drop points if they are to win the English title for the first time since 1989-90.

"Both teams deserve the title, but it can be just one," added the Spaniard.

"The team that is going to lose can't have regrets because they have given everything.

"We increased the level for the Premier League last season with 100 points. That's the level. Liverpool are chasing. What they have done is incredible, but it's in our hands."