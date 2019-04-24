Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2.
Atletico Madrid beat Valencia to delay Barcelona title
-
- From the section European Football
Angel Correa scored a late winner for Atletico Madrid against Valencia to delay Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations by a few days at least.
Defeat for Atletico would have seen Barca clinch an eighth title in 11 years, but they are now nine points behind with four games to play.
Atletico led through Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, but Valencia replied through Kevin Gameiro and a Dani Parejo penalty, awarded by VAR for handball.
However Correa drilled home a winner.
Barca will be champions if they beat Levante at home on Saturday and could seal the title before then if Atletico lose at home to Real Valladolid earlier in the day.
Atletico must finish with more points than their title rivals because if they finish level on points, Barcelona will win the title by virtue of a better head-to-head record between the two sides.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 56minsSubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
- 6Koke
- 14Hernández
- 8SaúlBooked at 76mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forParteyat 71'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 22MorataBooked at 47minsSubstituted forAriasat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 5Partey
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 23Machín Pérez
- 35Montero
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 24Garay
- 12DiakhabyBooked at 90mins
- 14Gayá
- 8SolerBooked at 22mins
- 10Parejo
- 17Coquelin
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forSobrinoat 59'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 9Gameiro
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Roncaglia
- 5Gabriel
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 23Sobrino
- 39Pascual Santoja
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 43,531
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Santi Mina with a cross.
Attempt missed. José Gayá (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).
Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Santiago Arias replaces Álvaro Morata.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Hand ball by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Hand ball by José Gayá (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Valencia 2. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Atlético de Madrid). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Gayá.
Booking
Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Valencia).
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Thomas Lemar.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.