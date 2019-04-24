Women's Premiership: Cliftonville Ladies and Glentoran Women score seven in wins

Marissa Callaghan grabbed a hat-trick in Cliftonville Ladies' opening game

Cliftonville Ladies and Glentoran Women both scored seven goals as they recorded victories in the Irish Women's Premiership on Wednesday night.

Diarmuid O'Carroll's Glens followed up a six-goal win over Comber Rec Ladies last week by defeating Derry City 7-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Cliftonville Ladies got their campaign off to a flying start by beating Comber Rec Ladies 7-0 at home.

Sion Swifts Ladies edged out Crusaders Strikers 1-0 in the night's other game.

Rachel Rogan and last week's hat-trick hero Kelly Bailie both netted twice for Glentoran, with Aimee-Lee Peachey, Nadene Caldwell and Demi Vance also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Cliftonville Ladies did not play last week but a Marissa Callaghan treble helped the Reds breeze to a comfortable win.

Amber Dempster was on target twice for North Belfast side as Rachel McConnell and Toni-Leigh Finnegan also found the net.

The other match of the night was a much tighter affair, with Sion Swifts Ladies defeating Crusaders Strikers by a single goal at the Melvin Park Arena.

The Strabane-based side won the game late on through Ciara Grant to register their first points of the campaign after a defeat at Linfield Ladies last week.