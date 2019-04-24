Matt Smith: The Man City midfielder who won the league this season
Manchester City's title hopes remain unclear, but for City midfielder, Wales international Matt Smith, a league winners' medal is safely secured.
Smith, who recently signed a new deal with Pep Guardiola's side, has helped FC Twente win the Dutch Eerste Divisie as he plots a breakthrough at Man City.
However, Smith is not ruling out a loan move next term as he looks to establish himself in Ryan Giggs' Wales team.
"I don't know what the future holds," he told BBC Sport Wales.
A champion in a breakthrough season
Smith was barely known outside of the Manchester City academy a year ago, but has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign.
He has played 31 games for Twente as they booked a return to the Eredivisie by winning the league, while also earning international honours.
Smith made his Wales bow in their 4-1 win over Ireland in September and played a key role in midfield as Giggs' side made a great start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia.
The 19-year old admits it has been a season where everything has changed.
"It has been really good, everything I wanted in a first loan move," he said.
"We didn't think we could win the title, but we stuck together and we've managed to do it.
"FC Twente is a club that deserves to be at the top level and we are really happy we have got the club back there.
"I knew coming over was a big gamble, especially as there was pressure to win the league.
"Fortunately for me it has gone really well."
Hoping for a City bow next term
Smith, who signed a new deal with City in March, is hoping to emulate youngster Phil Foden and make a breakthrough for the Premier League side next season.
However, the teen knows another loan move could also be on the cards.
"I have extended my contract with Man City and I was obviously delighted to do so," he said.
"I don't know what the future holds; the key for me is to be playing football at a first team level.
"I don't know what the plan is, but I know how difficult it is to break into the Man City first team.
"It is something I want to do, but if City think a loan out is the best move that is what I will do.
"Coming back to FC Twente is definitely a possibility, there has been no talks yet, so I am not sure.
"But it is an amazing club so I would never rule it out. Especially now we are promoted; it could move my development to another level."