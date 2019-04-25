Fantasy football: Make room for Gylfi Sigurdsson but be cautious with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are both in pursuit of the Premier League title with three games to go

There are only three weeks of the Premier League season left and there is still much to play for at both ends of the table.

Manchester City returned to the top with victory over neighbours Manchester United on Wednesday, although Liverpool are just one point behind.

Meanwhile, Cardiff currently occupy the final relegation spot but only three points separate them and 17th-placed Brighton.

As normal service resumes after what has felt like a never-ending gameweek, we try to provide some answers to the dilemmas occupying fantasy football managers' minds.

The Reds go marching on

Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of a first title since 1990.

City's win over United in the Manchester derby was a blow, but Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point behind the league leaders and they have won their past nine games in all competitions.

Arguably, they have an easier run-in than their rivals, starting with Huddersfield Town at Anfield - a game that is sure to have fantasy managers licking their lips at the prospect of rich rewards.

The Reds are unbeaten in their past 13 meetings with the Terriers - their last defeat coming in November 1959.

Huddersfield, who are already relegated, haven't scored in any of their past eight meetings with Liverpool. So if you haven't already, it might be time to sign one or two of Klopp's defenders.

Virgil van Dijk is sure to start in the middle, but will Joe Gomez return to partner him, having finally recovered from injury? If so, he could be a more budget-friendly option to some of the other high-profile defenders available.

At the other end, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will pose a goal threat as usual, but Sadio Mane might be the most sensible choice for your fantasy team given his recent record.

Mane has scored nine goals in his past eight Premier League home games, having netted just five in his first nine at Anfield this season.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has scored two goals in his past two games in all competitions

Bluebirds in demand

The Premier League could be without a Welsh team for the first time since the 2010-11 season as Cardiff remain in the final relegation spot with three games to go.

Defeat by Liverpool last time out seemed likely but they will be buoyed by Tottenham's late winner against Brighton, who are just three points above the Bluebirds.

Cardiff need points and with already-relegated Fulham the opponents this weekend - and Brighton at home to Newcastle - they surely have to go for the win.

The Cottagers have won their past two matches but Neil Warnock's side have won all three of their Premier League meetings with Fulham.

At the back, Sean Morrison could be a good pick, while Victor Camarasa and Junior Hoilett may well be worth a punt as the man to fire them to that much-needed win.

Beware Fulham, though - especially with those two victories - the first time they have won back-to-back league matches this season. They have nothing to lose now, so Tom Cairney, Ryan Babel and Aleksandar Mitrovic are worth considering.

Is Aubameyang worth a gamble?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal's hugely disappointing defeat at Wolves, having undergone a small sinus procedure.

The Gunners are hopeful the striker can feature at Leicester on Sunday, but Unai Emery could not confirm his availability.

It would be a risk to include him in your fantasy team, but with that being said, the Gabon international just loves facing the Foxes.

Not only is he the joint top goalscorer in the Premier League, along with Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero, but he has also has struck three times in his two league appearances against Leicester.

That's an average of a goal every 40 minutes against the Foxes. Leave him out at your peril.

Premier League top goalscorer (2018-19) Player Goals Pierre Emerick-Aubemeyang 19 Sergio Aguero 19 Mohamed Salah 19 Sadio Mane 18 Raheem Sterling 17 Harry Kane 17

As cool as Ice

Gylfi Sigurdsson took Manchester United apart last weekend; the Icelandic midfielder is going from strength to strength.

He scored one and assisted another as Everton thumped Manchester United 4-0 last Sunday, and he enjoys playing against their next opponents, Crystal Palace.

Sigurdsson has been involved in seven Premier League goals against Crystal Palace (scoring three, assisting four).

Everton are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League trips to Crystal Palace (W4 D3), with their last defeat against them at Selhurst Park coming in October 1994.

All signs point to an Everton win then, with Sigurdsson at the heart of it.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is Everton's joint top goalscorer with Richarlison on 14

Can City make it a hat-trick of 5-0s?

This is not going to surprise anyone, but Sergio Aguero remains a prime candidate for any fantasy side. His record against Sunday's opponents Burnley makes for interesting reading - eight goals in his past seven meetings with the Clarets in all competitions.

Considering the situation in the title race, you can't see Pep Guardiola deciding to give his main striker a breather at any point between now and the end of the season.

So you're probably best sticking with the main men - Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva et al. With Fernandinho picking up a knock at Old Trafford, Ilkay Gundogan is a likely starter. And will the absence of Kevin de Bruyne give Phil Foden another chance to shine?

City have beaten Burnley 5-0 twice this season in all competitions. It would be maybe a step too far to imagine that happening again (no team has ever scored five or more goals against another three times in a single season in English league history), you cannot entirely rule it out.

If you do want to take a huge risk on a Burnley striker, Chris Wood has had a hand in five goals in his past three Premier League games.