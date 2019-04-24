Jason Shackell: Lincoln City defender charged by FA after sending off

Jason Shackell is sent off by referee Lee Mason against Carlisle.

Lincoln City's Jason Shackell has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after allegedly confronting the fourth official after he was sent off against Carlisle on Friday.

The FA said the 35-year-old defender's alleged behaviour amounted to "improper and/or violent conduct".

Shackell, who was named in League Two's PFA team of the year, was dismissed in the 30th minute after a second caution.

The former Norwich man has until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond.

The FA charge followed news that Shackell had extended his contract with the League Two champions.