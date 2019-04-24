David Artell: Crewe Alexandra manager charged with improper conduct by FA
- From the section Crewe
Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has been charged by the Football Association, following his sending-off against Swindon Town on Monday.
Artell, 38, was sent to the stands by referee Lee Collins during his club's 2-1 win at the County Ground.
The two charges relate to alleged improper conduct on the touchline and in the changing room following the League Two game.
He has until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the charges.