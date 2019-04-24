David Artell: Crewe Alexandra manager charged with improper conduct by FA

Crewe's David Artell has been in charge at Gresty Road since January 2017

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has been charged by the Football Association, following his sending-off against Swindon Town on Monday.

Artell, 38, was sent to the stands by referee Lee Collins during his club's 2-1 win at the County Ground.

The two charges relate to alleged improper conduct on the touchline and in the changing room following the League Two game.

He has until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the charges.