League One: Barnsley dominate PFA selection of team of 2018-19

Barnsley have five players in the League One Professional Footballers' Association's team of 2018-19, three more than leaders Luton Town.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies, defenders Dimitri Cavare and Ethan Pinnock, midfielder Alex Mowatt and striker Kieffer Moore are all included.

Luton have full-back James Justin and striker James Collins - the division's top scorer - in the team.

Portsmouth centre-half Matt Clarke and midfielder Jamal Lowe are also named.

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady and Doncaster striker John Marquis complete the line-up.

Barnsley are in their first season under head coach Daniel Stendel and have the meanest defence in the division having conceded only 36 goals.

They are second in the table with two matches to play - three points behind Luton. Portsmouth are a further point back but have a game in hand.

