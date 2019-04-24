Shaun Whalley: Midfielder agrees new two-year Shrewsbury Town contract

Shaun Whalley helped Luton win the Conference Premier title in 2014

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Shaun Whalley has agreed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 31-year-old first moved to the New Meadow from Luton Town in 2015 and has played more than 150 games for the club, scoring 23 goals.

"I had interest from elsewhere but I really wanted to stay at Shrewsbury so I'm glad it's all done now," Whalley told the club website.

"I'm a loyal person and I've always wanted to stay."