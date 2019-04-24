Jason Shackell: Lincoln City defender extends contract until summer of 2020
- From the section Lincoln City
Defender Jason Shackell has signed a one-year contract extension with League Two champions Lincoln City.
The 35-year-old was named in the PFA divisional team of the year after sealing the fourth promotion of his career.
"It's been so nice to get back on the pitch and be part of a successful team again," the former Norwich man said.
"After all the success we've had this year I'm really excited to be staying for another year."