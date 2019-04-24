Miguel Almiron: Newcastle midfielder out for season with hamstring injury

Miguel Almiron left the field in tears after suffering an injury in the second half of Newcastle's 3-1 win over Southampton

Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron will miss the end of the season after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old left the field in tears during his side's Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday and will miss their three remaining games.

However, he may recover in time to represent Paraguay in this summer's Copa America.

Almiron joined Newcastle from MLS side Atlanta United for a club record fee of about £20m in January.

"The club have already been in communication with - and will continue to liaise with - the Paraguayan Football Association ahead of this summer's Copa America, which the player could still feature in depending on his recovery," Newcastle said in a statement.

Almiron has made 10 appearances for Newcastle in his debut season and has impressed his manager Rafael Benitez, who said last season's MLS Cup winner had "the right mentality" to play in the English top flight.