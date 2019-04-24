Football: Jersey to host Exeter City in pre-season match

Springfield Stadium
The two sides will play on Springfield Stadium's synthetic surface

Jersey are to face League Two side Exeter City in a pre-season game.

The island side will take on the Grecians at St Helier's Springfield Stadium on Friday 28 June at the end of a training camp on the island for City.

Exeter officials have visited Jersey a number of times and played a game against rivals Guernsey FC in 2012.

"We've long thought that more professional clubs could use the island as a training base," said Jersey FA chief executive Jean-Luc Desbois.

The match will come a week after the replacement Island Games football tournament in Ynys Mon in which Jersey are competing and ahead of a first season for an island club side in the English league pyramid.

"It'll be a great base for our squad to bond as a group, begin preparations for next season and enjoy a match against the Jersey FA," added Exeter City chairman Julian Tagg.

"While all our focus is currently on securing a spot in the play-offs, we wanted to confirm details of this fixture earlier than normal to make sure any travelling supporters could get the best prices on flights and hotels."

