Scottish Gossip: Billy McNeill, Kris Boyd, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts

Celtic hope to pay a poignant tribute to former captain and manager Billy McNeill on Saturday by sending an entire team out to face Kilmarnock wearing his famous number five shorts. (Daily Record)

Billy McNeill was such a star even Elton John recognised him, says former Celtic defender and coach John Clark. (Sun)

Manager Steve Clarke says there will always be a role at Kilmarnock for Kris Boyd if the 35-year-old striker retires in the summer. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is relishing his SFA hearing and declares 'I've got a few things to say' following his misconduct charge for reacting to sectarian chanting from Celtic fans at Hampden. (Daily Record)

Former Ibrox director Paul Murray insists the Rangers board won't take undue financial risks in an attempt to stop Celtic going for a historic ten-in-a-row in the Premiership. (Herald)

Motherwell are "still optimistic" that reported Rangers target Jake Hastie will sign a new deal but are "aware he has other options", says Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows. (Scotsman)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says manager Paul Heckingbottom has already exceeded her expectations. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has taken an injection for a groin injury but the Austrian will miss Sunday's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Harry Cochrane insists he is fit and ready to end a rollercoaster campaign on a soaring high - as Hearts manager Craig Levein claims he would have no qualms about pitching the teenager into the Scottish Cup final. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen supporters had to wait more than 20 years to celebrate a win over Rangers in Glasgow - now defender Scott McKenna aims to deliver four in one season. (Evening Express)

Manager Oran Kearney has urged St Mirren fans to turn out in big numbers in their team's hour of need — like they used to do for Alex Ferguson. (Sun)

Celtic and Rangers are level with Hibs on 35 points in the reserve league but the Old Firm pair both have one game to play while Gers have a three-goal lead over the Hoops. (Sun)