Ballymena United finish runners-up in Irish Premiership
Ballymena United made sure of finishing second in the Irish Premiership by beating third-placed Glenavon 4-3 in a thrilling match on Tuesday night.
It is the club's highest top-flight finish since they were runners-up in the 1979/80 campaign and they will play in next season's Europa League.
Meanwhile, Newry City are staring relegation in the face after losing 2-1 away to Institute.
City will go into the final day three points behind one-from-bottom Ards.
Linfield, already crowned champions, hammered Cliftonville 5-1 while Coleraine beat Crusaders 4-2 and Glentoran were held to a 2-2 draw by Warrenpoint at the Oval.
Ards beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 and are likely to be involved in the end-of-season promotion-relegation play-off.
More to follow.
|Danske Bank Irish Premiership
|Ballymena United
|4-3
|Glenavon
|Coleraine
|4-2
|Crusaders
|Linfield
|5-1
|Cliftonville
|Glentoran
|2-2
|Warrenpoint Town
|Ards
|1-0
|Dungannon Swifts
|Institute
|2-1
|Newry City