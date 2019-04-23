Shane Long: Southampton striker scores quickest goal in Premier League history

Long's goal is over two seconds quicker than the previous Premier League record holder, scored by Ledley King 19 years ago

Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history when he netted after 7.69 seconds against Watford on Tuesday.

Long's goal came straight after the Hornets kicked off as he blocked a Craig Cathcart clearance before lifting the ball over Ben Foster.

It broke the record held by Ledley King for 19 years.

The former Tottenham defender scored after 9.82 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

The goal was just Long's fourth of the season, with three of those coming in his past four appearances.